Sensex today

Sensex plummets 261 points as US-China trade spat intensifies

New Delhi: Stock markets closed in the red on Tuesday tracking a weak trend in global markets as the trade spat between the US and China intensified.

The 30-share index, closed 261.52 points, or 0.74 percent down, to 35,286.74. Similarly the NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 89.40 points, or 0.83 percent, at 10,710.45.

The laggards included Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti, SBIN, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Indus Ind Bank, Reliance, M&M, Adani Ports and Vedanta Ltd falling by up to 3.55 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,552.47 points and a low of 35,249.06 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,918 declines and 710 advances.

On the NSE, Bajaj Finance, Gail and ITC were the highest gainers while Vedanta, Indian Oil Corp and Hindalco Industries lost the most.

