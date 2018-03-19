Sensex rebounds in opening trade after falling for 4th session

New Delhi: After falling for four straight sessions, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded 99.79 points, or 0.30 percent, to 33,275.79 in opening trade on Monday.

Coal India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Wipro fell up to 3 percent. The NSE Nifty slipped 18.95 points, or 0.19 percent, to trade at 10,176.20.

Metal, realty and IT stocks fell up 1.25 percent.

Asian share markets slipped into the red on Monday as caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.

Japan`s Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 percent as exporters were undermined by recent broad-based gains in the yen.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 percent, while Australia`s main index lost 0.2 percent.

The pain was not confined to Asia, with the June contract for E-Minis futures on the S&P 500 down 0.3 percent and FTSE futures off 0.4 percent.

While Wall Street had bounced on Friday, the major indices still ended lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 percent, the S&P 1.04 percent and the Nasdaq 1.27 percent.

With Agency Inputs