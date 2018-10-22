हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex reclaims 36,000-level; Nifty jumps nearly 100 points

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 321.41 points, to 34,637.04 in opening trade.

Sensex reclaims 36,000-level; Nifty jumps nearly 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive territory on Monday with the Sensex reclaiming 36,000-level.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 321.41 points, to 34,637.04 in opening trade.

The rupee meanwhile strengthened by 8 paise to 73.24 against the dollar in early trade Monday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid easing crude prices.

 

