Sensex recovers 194 points; Nifty ends above 10,200-mark

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Thursday recovered 194 points while the NSE Nifty went above 10,200-mark on value-buying in blue- chips ahead of exit poll results for Gujarat election.

The 30-share BSE index ended up 193.66 points, or 0.59 percent, at 33,246.70 after moving in range of 33,321.52 and 32,886.93.

The Sensex had lost 402.75 in the previous two sessions disappointed by grim economic data and the ADB lowering India's economic growth forecast.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose 59.15 points to 10,252.10.

Analysts said optimistic buying by participants ahead of exit poll results for the assembly election of Gujarat later in the day had a bearing on mood.

In her final act as the Fed chair, Janet Yellen moved to hike rates to a range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent, citing solid US job growth and household spending. The central bank kept its policy outlook on additional increases for 2018 and 2019 unchanged.

Investors took their cue from another Wall Street record after an upbeat assessment of the US economy by the Federal Reserve.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.33 percent higher yesterday.