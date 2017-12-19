हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Assembly Election Results 2017

Gujarat

Himachal

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 10,400 on BJP victory

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 10,400

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 19, 2017, 11:13 AM IST
Comments |
Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 10,400 on BJP victory

New Delhi: Carrying forward the excitement of Bharatiya Janata Party's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, stock markets opened on a higher note on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex rose over 100 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,400 in opening trade. Healthy buying was seen in auto, consumer durables and metals stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 143.22 points, or 0.42 percent, to 33,744.90. The gauge had rallied 548.64 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also went up 39.45 points, or 0.37 percent, to 10,428.20.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59 percent.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record-setting session on Wall Street on bets that US lawmakers would pass sweeping tax legislation, while the dollar treaded water as traders were circumspect about the bill`s economic impact.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.

Tags:
SensexNiftyBSENSEStock marketstock market update
Next
Story

Bitcoins: IT notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs across the country

Trending