Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 10,400 on BJP victory

New Delhi: Carrying forward the excitement of Bharatiya Janata Party's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, stock markets opened on a higher note on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex rose over 100 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,400 in opening trade. Healthy buying was seen in auto, consumer durables and metals stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 143.22 points, or 0.42 percent, to 33,744.90. The gauge had rallied 548.64 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also went up 39.45 points, or 0.37 percent, to 10,428.20.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59 percent.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record-setting session on Wall Street on bets that US lawmakers would pass sweeping tax legislation, while the dollar treaded water as traders were circumspect about the bill`s economic impact.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.