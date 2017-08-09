close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex slips below 32,000-mark on weak global cues

The 50-share NSE Nifty also dropped by 44.95 points, or 0.45 percent, to 9,933.60 in early trade today.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 10:09
Sensex slips below 32,000-mark on weak global cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped below the 32,000-mark by plunging over 158 points in early trade today due to sustained selling pressure from investors amid weak global cues.

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 percent, to 31,855.89 with sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 2 percent.

The gauge had lost 311.22 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also dropped by 44.95 points, or 0.45 percent, to 9,933.60 in early trade today.

Brokers said continued selling by participants on muted earnings by some corporates and a weak trend in other Asian markets following weak Wall Street numbers on worries over tensions between the US and North Korea dampened sentiment.

Major losers were Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Lupin and L&T, falling up to 2.73 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.28 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.66 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too was down 0.21 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.15 percent lower in yesterday's trade.

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market updatestock market newsSensex newsnifty news

From Zee News

Google&#039;s firing of memo writer strikes nerve in Silicon Valley
International Business

Google's firing of memo writer strikes nerve in Silico...

Petrol, diesel price on 9th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 9th August 2017: Check out the rate...

Sebi initiates action against 331 suspected &#039;shell companies&#039;
Markets

Sebi initiates action against 331 suspected 'shell com...

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag
Markets

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate
Economy

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate

Economy

India plans to allow extra 2 lakh tonnes duty-free sugar im...

Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks plummet
Markets

Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks pl...

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far
Bullion

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far

Job loss due to automation won&#039;t affect India: Government
Economy

Job loss due to automation won't affect India: Governm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video