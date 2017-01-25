Sensex soars 332 points; Nifty crosses 8,600-level
New Delhi: A set of strong corporate earnings numbers gave the market enough comfort as the Sensex soared by 332.56 points to close at 27,708.14 on Wednesday.
The big domestic trigger coming up next is Union budget, which is due on February 1.
The NSE 50-share Nifty rose 126.95 points to 8,602.75.
The key indices provisionally closed the day's trade with substantial gains of around 1.5 per cent each, as healthy buying was witnessed in banking, automobile and consumer durables stocks.
The Sensex touched a high of 27,736.82 points and a low of 27,439.68 points during the intra-day trade.
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,507 advances and 1,240 declines.
On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty rose by 84.30 points or 1.00 per cent, to close at 8,475.80 points, while the BSE Sensex was up 258.24 points or 0.95 percent.
With Agency Inputs
