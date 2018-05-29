Sensex tumbles over 200 points, PSU bank stocks drag

New Delhi: Stock market ended in red on Tuesday amidst weak global cues and profit booking by investors.

The BSE Sensex fell 216.24 points to end at 34,949.24 while the NSE Nifty shed 55.35 points to 10,633.30.

On the sectoral front PSU banks, FMCG and infra stocks were the top drags. Major losers were ITC, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Adani Ports, HDFC, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Indus Ind Bank, SBIN and ICICI Bank by falling upto 2.87 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 35234.14points and a low of 34922.18 points during the intra-day trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra was leading the Sensex pack with 2.26 percent gain after the company posted 50 percent jump in net profit to Rs 1,155 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust sales across segments including utility vehicles and tractors. M&M had reported a net profit of Rs 770 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue and other income rose by 24 percent to Rs 13,355 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18, compared to Rs 10,795 crore in the year-ago period, M&M said in a regulatory filing.