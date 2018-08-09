हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikram Limaye

Talks on resolution of colocation issue are on with SEBI: NSE CEO

Here are the edited excerpts of converstation with NSE MD & CEO Vikram Limaye.

Talks on resolution of colocation issue are on with SEBI: NSE CEO

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange, in a candid chat with Zee Business's Shiv Prakash Yadav said, "the NSE has started fresh talks with SEBI for resolution of the colocation issue". On the proposed NSE-MCX merger, Limaye said that he can't comment on the matter as MCX is a listed entity and they have filed an official statement about it with the exchanges.

Edited Excerpts:

Q: NSE has acquired a new brand identity today. What does the new brand identity of NSE symbolise?

A: The new brand identity is based on the foundation that was created 25 years ago and future growths will also be dependant on the same foundation. The logo signifies the past as well as the growth opportunities of the future.

Q: NSE has completed 25 years of its operations. What are your plans for further strengthening your role in the capital market and the global platform?

A: Lot of developmental works are on. Market development is needed if the Indian economy wants to run on the higher growth rate. Because only bank financing can't afford a higher growth rate in the economy. Similarly, a lot of work is going on in equity market development. A lot of work in needed on the retail, institutions, bonds, currency commodity markets as they are not developed like the equity front.

Q: Is there any update on the possible merger of equities bourse NSE and commodity exchange MCX. According to reports, the appointment of investment banks has been made.

A: MCX is a listed entity and that's why I can't say anything about it. They have also filed an official statement about it with the exchanges. One has to go with that statement for the current status.

Q:  Can you tell us the time by when NSE's IPO will be launched?

A: The timing of resolution of the ongoing colocation controversy with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is linked with the IPO. We have started fresh dialogues with SEBI to resolve the colocation issue. We can't say the time by when the colocation controversy will be resolved. IPO's timing is dependant on the timing of resolution of the colocation.

Q: Can you tell about the investment platforms that is attracting you, at present? Is there any plan to launch a new product?

A: Number of products are in line and we have asked SEBI to approve them. The products will be announced as soon as the approvals are granted.

Q: What are your plans for rebranding NSE and to change its image? The question is linked to the controversies that are associated with NSE.

A: NSE plays an important role in the economy as well as the market development of the country. When you are in business, there could be some problems but as an institution, it is rock solid. It is a reputed organisation and everybody trusts the institution and market participation has increased. Once the legacy issues are resolved the organisation will stand as a reputable institution.

 

