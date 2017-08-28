Ups and downs at Infosys: Tracking the movement of stock

New Delhi: Vishal Sikka resigned as managing director and chief executive of the technology services and consulting company Infosys on August 18. Post his sudden exit, the shares of the company witnessed major ups and downs at the bourses in the past couple of weeks.

Shares of Infosys Ltd.plunged 9.56 percent on August 18, the most in over four years, after Vishal Sikka resigned.

Shares of the company had tumbled 14.45 percent in two trading sessions to settle at Rs 873.50 on 21 August 2017, from its closing of Rs 1,021.15 on 17 August 2017.

Infosys added nearly 3 percent intraday on August 23 after reports emerged that former executive Nandan Nilekani is likely to return at the helm of affairs at the company.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 24 August 2017, falling 8.18 percent compared with 2.43 percent decline in the Sensex.

The scrip touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,080.70 on October 14, 2016 and its 52-week low of Rs 861.50 on August 22, 2017.

Infosys' consolidated net profit fell 3.3 percent to Rs 3483 crore on 0.2 percent decline in revenue to Rs 17078 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q4 March 2017.