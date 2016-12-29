When RBI's new Deputy Governor Viral Acharya composed a music album – Check out

New Delhi: Government has appointed Viral V Acharya, a New York University economics professor as new Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India.

Acharya comes from an academic background and has also co-authored in the past at least three papers with the former RBI governor.

The new RBI new Deputy Governor is not only academically sound but has a fair contribution to the music world as well.

Acharya is known for his research in theoretical and empirical analysis of systemic risks of the financial sector, had composed many songs in an album titled ‘Yaadon Ke Silsile: An Ode to Friends and Some Romantic Moods'.

Released in mid-2000s, the 10-song album was sung by Hrishikesh Ranade and Prajakta Joshi Ranadew of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Fame.

An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Acharya was with the London Business School (2001-08) and served as the Academic Director of the Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).

He has also served as Director, NSE-NYU Stern Initiative on the Study of Indian Capital Markets, and has been a member of Sebi's International Advisory Board.