NPP-BJP to form government in Meghalaya; Conrad Sangma to be new CM, oath ceremony on March 6

Shillong: National People`s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday met Governor Ganga Prasad and staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

During his meeting with the Meghalaya Governor, Sangma claimed support of 34 members, including those from NPP, BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People`s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and others.

After their meeting, Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad invited Sangma to form the new government in the state.

NPP's Conrad Sangma met #Meghalaya Governor to stake claim to form government. Oath ceremony to take place on 6th March at 10.30 am. pic.twitter.com/27NaL1UAwV — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

NPP president Conrad K Sangma is scheduled to take oath on March 6.

Speaking to reporters later, Conrad Sangma said, ''Next two to three days are very crucial since the Assembly term will culminate on March 7. Running a coalition government is never easy, but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, and will work towards their development."

Next 2-3 days are very crucial because Assembly term gets over. The House expires on 7th before that everything has to take place and by tomorrow everything will be clear: Conrad Sangma in #Meghalaya's Shillong pic.twitter.com/eUSDjhqkq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma too confirmed that Conrad will be the new chief minister of Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma stated that there would be no deputy chief minister for the state.

There will be no Deputy CM in the new government: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/H6yUD3fODQ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader noted that since one MLA out of every two MLAs of all supporting political parties will be a part of the new government, one MLA out of the two BJP MLAs will also be a part of it.

As per the results of the Meghalaya State Assembly polls declared on March 3, the Congress party retained its hold with 21 seats, while the NPP bagged 19 seats.

The BJP, which drew a blank in the last elections, got two seats. The UDP won six seats while its alliance partner the HSPDP won two seats.

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) bagged four seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) and three Independents got one seat each.

Following the declaration of results, the BJP had on Saturday suggested that the NPP and UDP may enter into an alliance to form a "non-Congress government" in the state.

Echoing a similar stance, UDP president Donkupar Roy today extended the party`s support to the NDP.

(With ANI inputs)