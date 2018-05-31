Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly bypolls results 2018: Congress' candidate and former CM Mukul Sangma's daughter Miani D Shira wins

Ampati: Congress candidate Miani Dalbot Shira won the Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency bypolls on Thursday. Shira the eldest daughter of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. Shira defeated National People`s Party (NPP) candidate Clement G. Momin.

The by-poll was necessitated after Mukul relinquished the seat in March after he was elected from here as well as Songsak assembly constituency defeating senior NPP leader Nihim Dalbot Shira.

The NPP candidate was supported by the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.