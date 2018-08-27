हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
10.or D2 to be available for Amazon Prime members today

The 10.or D2 comes with a 5.45 inch HD+ screen and an 18:9 display.

New Delhi: 10.or D2 will be up for grabs for Amazon Prime members on Monday. Prime members will get early access starting 12 noon while the phone will be open for first public sale on Tuesday.

The phone will be available in two variants – 2 GB RAM with 16 GB memory and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB memory, both expandable up to 128 GB. The variants will be available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

The 10.or D2 comes with a 5.45 inch HD+ screen and an 18:9 display. Under the hood, the smartphone houses a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. It has a 3200 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 version.

The phone features a 13 MP Sony rear camera with an LED flash and video recording. On the front the phone has a 5 MP camera. Camera features include Beautify Me, Selfie Countdown and Face Recognition.

The device comes with key Amazon apps - Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa pre-loaded. It will come in Beyond Black and a new Glow Gold colours.

 

