Apple iPhone XR pre-order begins today: India price and availability

New Delhi: The recently launched Apple iPhone XR is up for pre-orders in India from Wednesday. Sale of the phone will commence from October 26.

The phone will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variant in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red, starting at Rs 76,900 through Apple authorised resellers.

Apple Inc unveiled three new iPhones – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR on September 12. Apple also officially unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch that features a larger edge-to-edge display with smaller bezels, which is 30 percent bigger.

The pre-orders for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max began on Friday in India while the phones will be available starting September 21. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900. XS Max, the priciest one, starts at Rs 1,09,000. iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will also be available to order in 26 countries and territories and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 16 countries and territories. Both models will be available in stores beginning September 21.

The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone among other features.

IPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max build on the all-screen design of iPhone X and feature the sharpest displays with the highest pixel density of any Apple device, the company said. IPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max come with iOS 12, the world's most advanced mobile operating system.

The affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and aluminium body instead of a steel one.

Apple Watch Series 4, is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in new ways. While retaining the original iconic design, the fourth-generation Apple Watch has been refined, combining new hardware and software enhancements into a unified form.