ASUS launches Zenfone 3S Max smartphone at Rs 15,000 in India at Rs 15,000
New Delhi: As an addition to its ZenFone 3 Series, Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer ASUS on Tuesday launched Zenfone 3S Max that comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Priced at Rs 14,999, the device will be available across all retail outlets and e-commerce portals.
"The all new Zenfone 3S Max has a powerful battery, along with tasteful aesthetics and superb camera making it well-suited for the needs of today`s users," said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India.
The smartphone features 5.2-inch HD IPS display along with a sleek metal body and 2.5D contoured glass.
Zenfone 3S Max is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core 64-bit processor paired up with 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 2TB.
The device sports 13MP PixelMaster 3.0 primary camera that supports phase detection auto-focus, with an f/2.0 aperture and dual LED real-tone flash. On the front, it houses 8MP camera that supports 85-degree wide field of view and comes with beautification, HDR mode and low-light modes.
Zenfone 3S Max also packs a fingerprint sensor and runs on ZenUI 3 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status