Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale day 3: Top 10 smartphone offers

New Delhi: With attractive deals and huge discount, online marketplace Flipkart has kicked off its Big Shopping Days Sale 2018. The 4-day Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 kicked off from May 13 and will continue till May 16.

Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.

Under the sale period customers can get up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.

HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.

Here are the top smartphone offers on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale day 3

Samsung On Nxt (16GB)

Flat Rs 2,000 off

Available at Rs 8,999

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700

Flat Rs 5,991 off

Available at Rs 7,999

Vivo V9

Extra Rs 2,000 on Exchange

Available at Rs 22,990

Honor 9i

Flat Rs 4,000 off

Available at Rs 15,999

Infinix note 4 (3GB/32GB)

Flat Rs 2,000 off

Available at Rs 6,999

Oppo F3 Plus

Flat Rs 6,000 off

Available at Rs 16,990

Moto X4 (6GB/64GB)

Rs 3,000 on Exchange

Available at Rs 19,999

Oppo F7 (4GB/64GB)

Extra Rs 3,090 on exchange

Available at Rs 21,990

Vivo V9 Youth

Extra Rs 2,000 on Exchange

Available at Rs 18,990

Infinix Hot S3 (3GB/32GB)

Flat Rs 1,000 off

Available at Rs 8,999