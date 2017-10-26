Get host of freebies for pre-booking Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL before October 31

New Delhi: If you still haven't pre-booked Google's latest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the host of offers that come along may propel you to do so.

Users pre-booking the device on Flipkart on or before October 31 will get Sennheiser Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 11,990 for free.

Airtel users will get 120GB of additional data for six months and Reliance Jio subscribers will get overall benefits worth Rs 14,999.

Also, users can get cashback of Rs 8,000 on HDFC bank credit card (on EMI transactions only).

Pixel 2, that includes Google Lens, will be priced at Rs 61,000 for 64GB variant and Rs 70,000 for 128GB. Pixel 2 XL 64GB will cost Rs 73,000 and Pixel 2 XL 128GB will be available for Rs 82,000.

Pixel 2 comes in just black, clearly white and kinda blue colours while Pixel 2 XL has just black and black and white variants.

The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart starting November 1 (Pixel 2) and November 15 (Pixel 2 XL).