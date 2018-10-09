हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to be launched today: Everything you need to know

Both the devices are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to be launched today: Everything you need to know
Representative image: Pixel 2

New Delhi: Google is all set to launch its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at an event in New York on Tuesday.

The launch of the latest Pixel phones coincides with Google's annual hardware launch event in New York.

Both devices are expected to come with design tweaks, including a large notch on the Pixel 3 XL, a glass back for wireless charging on both devices, dual front-facing cameras and a single rear camera.

Google introduced the Pixel series in 2016 and the rumoured upcoming smartphones would mark the third generation of the line.

In August, an unboxing video was revealed saying that the Pixel 3 XL could come with 6.7-inch screen with and a pixel density combo of 1440x2960 and 494ppi and 3430mAh battery. The device is expected to house a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM or 64GB storage. It will have a 12MP rear sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

Reports on the Pixel 3 said that it will feature a 5.5-inch full-HD+ screen with 1080x2160 pixels, Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and a 3,915mAh battery.

Both the devices are expected to run Android 9.0 Pie.

Several media reports quoting a listing on China's JD.com said that showed that the Pixel 3 will start at approximately Rs 53,400. An NDTV report citing Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile said that the Pixel 3 64GB and 128GB storage variant will be priced at approximately Rs 56,900 and Rs 64,300 respectively. The Pixel 3 XL on the other hand will come at approximately Rs 64,300 for the 64GB variant and Rs 71,700 for the 128GB variant.

Tags:
Google Pixel 3Google Pixel 3 XLGoogle Pixel 3 priceGoogle Pixel 3 XL priceGoogle Pixel 3 featuresGoogle Pixel 3 XL features

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close