Honor 7A sold out within 120 seconds on first flash sale

New Delhi: Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has announced that the Honor 7A, was sold out within 120 seconds after being offered on first flash sale on Flipkart on Tuesday.

"This reaffirms our strong position in the Indian market and gives us the confidence to continue launching top best-in-class products for our consumers in the time to come," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The phone, priced at Rs 8,999 is also be available at No Cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards.

Customers can also avail Rs 2200 Cashback (with 44 months validity) and 50 GB additional 4G Data with an exclusive Jio offer.

The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory, face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner. The device is Packed with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash.

The FullView display screen offers a pixel density of 282ppi, 75.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 16M colors.

The device comes in three colour variants –Blue, Black and Gold.

The company had also launced the Honor 7C along side Honor 7A. Honor 7C will be available in 2 memory variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Honor 7C (3+32GB) will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 4+64GB variant will come at Rs 11,999. The smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon from 12pm on May 31.

Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM clubbed with 32GB/64GB storage.

With IANS Inputs