Honor 7A up for flash sale today: Price, specs and more

The phone was sold out within 120 seconds after being offered on first flash sale in May.

New Delhi: The Honor 7A will be once again offered on flash sale on Tuesday. The sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, tweeted:

The phone, priced at Rs 8,999 is also be available at No Cost EMI. Buyers can get upto Rs 8,500 off on exchange. Customers can also avail Rs 2200 Cashback (with 44 months validity) and 50 GB additional 4G Data with an exclusive Jio offer.

The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory, face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner.  The device is Packed with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash.

The FullView display screen offers a pixel density of 282ppi, 75.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 16M colors.

The device comes in three colour variants –Blue, Black and Gold.

The company had also launced the Honor 7C along side Honor 7A. Honor 7C is available in 2 memory variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Honor 7C (3+32GB) will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 4+64GB variant will come at Rs 11,999. The smartphones is available exclusively on Amazon.

Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM clubbed with 32GB/64GB storage.

With IANS Inputs

