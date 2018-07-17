हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Intex Technologies

Intex launches Indie 5 smartphone at Rs 4,999

The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched a new smartphone Indie 5 at Rs 4,999.

The 5-inch HD device that supports an 8MP selfie and rear camera that comes equipped with front LED and rear LED flash.

"We are sure that 'Indie 5' will touch everyone's heart and be a delight for the young millennials," Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said in a statement.

The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. It runs Android Nougat.

"Indie 5", that houses 4,000mAh battery, is currently available on Flipkart.

