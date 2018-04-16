Is Xiaomi discontinuing Mi A1 in India for Mi A2?

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has discontinued the Mi A1 in India, several media reports have claimed.

Xiaomi is reportedly ditching the Mi A1 because of a possible launch of its successor –Mi A2. It may be noted that the company is scheduled to host an event in China on April 25 where it may announce the launch of the Mi A2.

The Mi A1 smartphone, was launched in India in at Rs 14,999 in September last year. In December Xiaomi slashed the price of the phone by Rs 2,000. Mi A1 is Xiaomi's first Android One phone, with a software experience designed by Google.

A major highlight of the phone is the camera setup that comprises a 12MP + 12MP primary camera with a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens, 1.25 um and 2x digital zoom and 10x optical zoom.

Like other dual-rear camera smartphones, Mi A1 also supports `Bokeh` style imaging.

Here are the key features of the Xiaomi Mi A1