It's official! Xiaomi Mi 6 launching on April 19
New Delhi: Some more good news are coming for Xiaomi fans. As has been officially confirmed, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 6 on April 19.
203-day wait for you since our #Mi5s launch, 7 years for Mi. #Mi6 is a guaranteed performance beast. Can't wait to show you what's to come! pic.twitter.com/hPA60ec8QX
— Mi (@xiaomi) April 11, 2017
A couple of leaked reports also give a hint on the Xiaomi Mi 6 pricing. As per an NDTV report the Xiaomi Mi 6 with 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage will be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 20,500) and 4GB + 128GB variants will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively.
Here are the expected features of the Xiaomi Mi 6
30 megapixel primary camera
5.15-inch full HD display
1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution
Qualcomm's latest processor
Snapdragon 835 SoC
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
3200mAh battery
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH