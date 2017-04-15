close
It's official! Xiaomi Mi 6 launching on April 19

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:09
It&#039;s official! Xiaomi Mi 6 launching on April 19

New Delhi: Some more good news are coming for Xiaomi fans. As has been officially confirmed, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 6 on April 19.

 

A couple of leaked reports also give a hint on the Xiaomi Mi 6 pricing. As per an NDTV report the Xiaomi Mi 6  with 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage will be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 20,500) and 4GB + 128GB variants will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300), respectively.

Here are the expected features of the Xiaomi Mi 6

30 megapixel primary camera

5.15-inch full HD display

1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution

Qualcomm's latest processor

Snapdragon 835 SoC

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

3200mAh battery

 

First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:09

