Karbonn Frames S9 with dual front camera launched at Rs 6,790

New Delhi: Expanding the affordable range of smartphones, Karbonn Mobiles has launched Frames S9 integrated with a “Twinfie camera” and a customized user interface at Rs 6,790.

The smartphone houses a 8MP + 8MP dual front dual camera and an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash.

This 4G VoLTE smartphone runs on a customized OS, an integrated UI. The dual sim device runs on 1.25 GHz quad-core processor with a 2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, 64 GB expandable memory and aoption for seamless multitasking. Other features of Frames S9 include OTG support, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio as well as an inbuilt photo and video editor.

The phone comes bundled with an attractive cashback offer of Rs 2000 on Airtel. To claim the first cashback installment of Rs 500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 within the first 18 months.

To claim the second cashback installment of Rs 1500, customers need to make recharges worth Rs 3500 over the next 18 months.

Airtel has also introduced a special offer of Rs 169 on the smartphone with which customers can enjoy unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.

Frames S9 comes in three exciting colours - Black, Champagne & Grey with a premium metallic finish and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and your nearest mobile stores.

Other interesting features include desktop app collation, automatic conversation recording and anti-theft for a flawless smartphone experience.

Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles said, "With the growing demand for innovative camera features and value added services integrated all in a smartphone."

Key Features of Karbonn Frames S9

5.2 inch Display with HD IPS 2.5D Full Glass Lamination

1.25 GHz quad-core processor

8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera + 8MP AF Rear Camera with Flash

2 GB RAM

16 GB Memory

2900 (Li-poly) mAh battery

Finger Touch Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity, Light, finger touch Sensor, GPS, Pre-embedded Games & Apps, OTG, Dual SIM Support (Nano/Micro SD card + Micro)