Leaked! Sony's Pikachu phone; don't confuse it with Pokemon
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:16
New Delhi: With the craze around mobile game Pokemon, Pikachu had become a household name. Moving ahead is Sony's upcoming smartphone which has been codenamed Pikachu – and no, it has got nothing to do with Pokemon!
The details of Sony's Pikachu leaked on benchmarking website GFXBench. Soon details of the phone were flooded on the online space.
Here are some features that got us engaged.
Octa-core MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 processor
3GB RAM
32GB internal storage
2.3GHz processor with Mali-T880
dual-core GPU
5-inch HD
21MP rear camera
8MP camera front camers
Bluetooth, NFC, 4G VoLTE connectivity
Android Nougat OS
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:16
