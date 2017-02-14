Leaked! Sony's Pikachu phone; don't confuse it with Pokemon

New Delhi: With the craze around mobile game Pokemon, Pikachu had become a household name. Moving ahead is Sony's upcoming smartphone which has been codenamed Pikachu – and no, it has got nothing to do with Pokemon!

The details of Sony's Pikachu leaked on benchmarking website GFXBench. Soon details of the phone were flooded on the online space.

Here are some features that got us engaged.

Octa-core MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

2.3GHz processor with Mali-T880

dual-core GPU

5-inch HD

21MP rear camera

8MP camera front camers

Bluetooth, NFC, 4G VoLTE connectivity

Android Nougat OS