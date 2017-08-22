Micromax Canvas Infinity with 5.7-inch screen launched at Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Micromax on Tuesday launched its first bezel-less smartphone "Canvas Infinity" at Rs 9,999 that comes with a display aspect ratio of 18:9 -- a first in this price segment.

The 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a better immersive experience while streaming videos and playing games.

`Canvas Infinity` is available on Amazon.in and the registration to purchase the device began on Tuesday. The first sale of the phone would begin at noon on September 1.

The display is similar to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and LG G6 that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 for enhanced picture quality.

The company has also promised an upgrade to the Google`s new `Android Oreo` operating system.

"With an 18:9 display, Canvas Infinity is the only smartphone to offer this technology at this price point. We will be expanding the Infinity range in the coming months, offering an unmatched smartphone experience to our users," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, told reporters here.

In terms of specifications, `Canvas Infinity` sports 5.7-inch screen, 13MP primary camera and 16MP selfie camera with "real time bokeh" effect.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. A 2900mAh battery powers the device.

Other specifications include 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be further expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Micromax is also offering a 24-hour service promise on `Canvas Infinity`.

Other connectivity options like 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS are also supported.