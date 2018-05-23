Mobiistar XQ Dual, CQ budget smartphones launched in India

New Delhi: Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday launched two smartphones in India – XQ Dual and CQ.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual has been priced at Rs 7,999 and the CQ will come at Rs 4,999. Both the phones will be available on Flipkart from May 30.

The XQ Dual comes with a 5.5-inch IPS and full HD screen resolution with 2.5D screen. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.2 ghz. The phone sports 13MP and 8MP dual selfie camera and 13MP rear camera, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB.

The CQ smartphone features a 5-inch HD with 2.75D curved glass. Under the hood it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone is equipped with 13MP selfie camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus and led flash, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB.

