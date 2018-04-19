Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play launch today: All you need to know

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to launch three smartphones –Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday.

Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play specs and price leaks have been doing the round in the media since last couple of weeks.

As per leaked reports Moto G6 Play will be priced at $199 ( approximately Rs 13,000), Moto G6 will come at $249 (approximately Rs16,000) while the price of Moto G6 Plus has not been leaked.

Moto G6 Plus will feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the Moto G6 Plus will have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display, reports said.

Moto G6 will house a dual-lens (12MP+5MP) rear camera, 16MP front camera, Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G6 Plus on the other hand will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play will feature a 5.7-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor housing 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front shooter and a 4,000mAh mammoth battery.