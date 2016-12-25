Moto Z users in India starts getting Android 7.0 Nougat update; compatible with Daydream
New Delhi: Moto Z users in India have started getting Android 7.0 Nougat update as was being promised by Motorola in October.
The Android 7.0 Nougat update Moto Z smartphone compatible with Google’s mobile VR platform –Daydream.
Here's how you can update the latest software
Go to Settings
About Phone
System Update
Check Now
Moto Z was launched in India in October this year. It features 5.5-inch quad-HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and comes with water-repellant coating.
Moto Z sports 13MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and laser auto-focus and a 5MP front camera with flash and houses 2,600mAh battery.
Available in 64GB of internal storage option, the Moto Z supports additional space up to 2TB via a micro-SD card.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong