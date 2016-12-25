Moto Z users in India starts getting Android 7.0 Nougat update; compatible with Daydream

New Delhi: Moto Z users in India have started getting Android 7.0 Nougat update as was being promised by Motorola in October.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update Moto Z smartphone compatible with Google’s mobile VR platform –Daydream.

Here's how you can update the latest software

Go to Settings

About Phone

System Update

Check Now

Moto Z was launched in India in October this year. It features 5.5-inch quad-HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and comes with water-repellant coating.

Moto Z sports 13MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and laser auto-focus and a 5MP front camera with flash and houses 2,600mAh battery.

Available in 64GB of internal storage option, the Moto Z supports additional space up to 2TB via a micro-SD card.