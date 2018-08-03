Motorola Moto Z3 with 5G MotoMod launched: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Lenovo owned Motorola has launched the Moto Z3 with 5G moto mod. The phone was launched at an event in Chicago.

“When paired with the mod, Moto Z3 is the world’s first smartphone with access to Verizon’s 5G Network. Motorola also partnered with Qualcomm to achieve this industry milestone utilizing the flagship Snapdragon X50 modem and millimeter wave components,” the company said in a release.

The Moto Z3 features a 6 inch Max Vision Full HD+ OLED display with an expansive 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with an aluminum body, 2.5D shaped Corning Gorilla Glass display.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage

It has a 3000 mAh battery8, dual depth-sensing smart camera system with Google Lens built in, water-repellent coating, fingerprint sensor and Android Oreo OS.

Moto Z3 will be available in the US exclusively through Verizon starting on August 16 at $20 a month for 24 months. The phone will retail at $480. The 5G moto mod will be available in the US exclusively in early 2019, the company said.

Here are the key specs of the Motorola Moto Z3