हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HMD Global

Nokia 3.1 Android One smartphone now in India

Offering access to Google services like Google Assistant, the device delivers a pure Android experience with Android One OS.

Nokia 3.1 Android One smartphone now in India

New Delhi: Finnish company HMD Global, which sells the iconic Nokia brand of phones, on Thursday launched Nokia 3.1 smartphone in India for Rs 10,499.

The affordable 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone with 5.2-inch HD+ display gives more content at one glance, while the 2.5D curved display is protected by damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, the company said in a statement.

Offering access to Google services like Google Assistant, the device delivers a pure Android experience with Android One OS.

"India is one of our top markets and Indian consumers, a top priority for us. We work to constantly enhance the experience on our phones to better suit the everyday needs of our consumers," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone is designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce a further refined Nokia 3.1 smartphone," Mehta added.

The device runs MediaTek 6750 chipset, an upgraded 13MP camera with auto focus.

Nokia 3.1 would be available starting July 21 at retailers and on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com/phones.

Tags:
HMD GlobalNokiaNokia 3.1 smartphoneNokia 3.1 India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close