Nokia 3.1 Plus 32 GB storage variant gets price cut, now available at Rs 9,999

New Delhi: The 32 GB storage variant of Nokia 3.1 Plus has got a price cut of Rs 4,000 in India.

Finnish company HMD Global that makes Nokia smartphones launched the 3.1 Plus phone in India in October last year. It comes in two variants – 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage.

Though the price cut it is not being reflected on Nokia's online store, Amazon and Flipkart is selling the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage at Rs 9,999 down from Rs 13,999.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The phone with 6 inch HD+ display comes with cinematic 18:9 screen ratio. It houses a 13 MP+5 MP dual rear camera with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and f/2.4, fixed focus lens. On the front, the phone comes with an 8 MP camera with f/2.2, fixed focus lens.

The device comes with precision-fit aluminum rear cover with matt finish. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box. It also houses a powerful 3500 mAh battery, promising a 2-day battery life.

The phone is available in blue, white, and baltic colour options.