Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco up for pre-orders in India: All you need to know

New Delhi: The recently launched Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus are available for pre-orders in India starting Friday (April 20). The Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at Rs 25,999 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will come at Rs 49,999.

The sale of Nokia 7 plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco will commence on April 30. While Nokia 7 plus is available on Nokia.com and Amazon, Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available on Flipkart and Nokia.com.

HMD Global – the manufacturer of Nokia phones launched these smartphones including the Nokia 6 (2018) in India earlier this month. The Nokia 6 (2018) at Rs16,999 is already available in the country.

The three phones were first unveiled during the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona in February.

Launch offer

Customers can get additional 10 percent cashback using ICICI Debit & Credit cards

Additional 120 GB data from Airtel 4G

Airtel TV free till 31 Dec 2018

12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify (Free for Kotak 811 customers)

Flat 25 percent instant discount in Makemytrip

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with storytelling features including enhanced "dual-sight", ZEISS optics and acoustics with Nokia spatial audio.

According to the company, the ultra-compact powerhouse is their most beautiful smartphone to date.

The device has curved glass finish and a stainless-steel frame and 2-mm thin at the edge.

It sports a curved edge-to-edge OLED 2K 5.5-inch display.

It has dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. There is a "Pro Camera" mode that lets users get full manual control over every picture they shoot.

It will be available starting April at a global average retail price of 749 euros.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus comes with enhanced "dual-sight", dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. It is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 3,800 mAh battery. The device has a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will go on sale from early April and at a global average retail price of 399 euros, excluding taxes and subsidies.