Nokia 8 phone launched – Features, availability and all you need to know

HMD Global, unveiled the Nokia 8 on Wednesday, hoping to cash in on rising consumer demand for high-quality audio and video features.

The Android device is due to be out in September and will compete against Apple`s highly anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone and Samsung`s Galaxy Note 8 which is set to hit the market next week.

With a suggested price tag of around 599 euros ($703), Nokia 8 sports a dual-sight video feature which enables simultaneous live-streaming on social media networks from both front and rear cameras on a split screen. It has licensed lens technology from camera maker Zeiss.

Nokia 8 features a 13 MP dual image-fusion rear camera with both colour and monochrome sensors, plus a wide-angle 13 MP phase detection auto-focus front camera. Both front and rear cameras are equipped with ZEISS optics

It is the most high-end phone so far from HMD, which was set up late last year and made a splash in May when it revived Nokia`s classic 3310 feature handset in new brightly coloured versions.

Other features of the Nokia 8 include surround-sound audio technology made for Nokia`s own virtual reality camera OZO for Hollywood professionals.

The Nokia 8 is built upon Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform and comes with Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Here are the full Specs of the Nokia 8

Display: 5.3 inch IPS QHD

Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D Glass

Resolution 2560 x 1440

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4X

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Primary camera: 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash

Front-facing camera: 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash

Memory: 64 GB, expandable upto 256 GB using MicroSD card

Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper

SIM slot: 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot