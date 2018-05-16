Nokia X6 with dual rear camera, notch display launched: Price, specs and more

New Delhi/Beijing: HMD global, maker of Nokia smartphone on Wednesday launched Nokia X6 at an event in China.

The phone with iPhone X like notch display has been launched in three variants – 4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB at CNY 1,299, CNY 1,449 and CNY 1,699 respectively.

The Nokia X6 will start selling in China from May 21. There is no information regarding the launch of the smartphone outside China as yet, but rumour mills say that it could soon hit Indian stores.

Here are the key specs of the Nokia X6

5.8-inch full HD display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution

Octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC processor

Dual rear camera (16-megapixel + 5-megapixel )

16-megapixel front camera

Android 8.1 Oreo

Face Unlock feature

3060mAh battery

HMD Global earlier told News agency IANS that it is aspiring to be top three players in the smartphone space globally and the company's India operation has already become profitable.

The Finland-based company is focusing on ramping up smartphone ranges along with feature phones and also working on design and software aspects as a part of its strategies to achieve the goal.

Since its inception in December 2016, the company has already operations in 80 countries and its products are available in about 170 countries.

Nokia phones are manufactured at the Foxconn plant near Chennai.

With IANS Inputs