OnePlus 6 goes on open sale in India: All you want to know

New Delhi: The recently launched OnePlus 6 is up for open sale in India on Thursday. The smartphone will go on sale via OnePlus.in, Amazon, and pop-up stores across 8 cities. The two-day pop-up sale would let users get a hands-on experience of their latest flagship on a first-come-first-serve basis, the company said in a statement.

The Oneplus 6 with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage has been priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB RAM +128 GB storage variant will come at Rs 39,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.28-inch full Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz. OnePlus 6 has dual-camera system with 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera. With an f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera features a19 percent larger sensor and OIS.

The phone is available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White colour options. Running Android 8.1 Oreo OS the phone houses a 3300mAh battery.

Here is the specs chart

OnePlus 6 customers can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 while using SBI debit and credit card during the first week of launch.

OnePlus, which entered India three years back, has become one of the biggest premium Android smartphone brands in the country and is now planning to expand its offline operations in 10 cities by the end of this year.

The Shenzhen-headquartered company started its operations in India in December 2014 and has primarily been an online-only brand.

The company captured 47.3 per cent of the premium smartphone market share and shipped 287,000 devices in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) "Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker".

During 2017, OnePlus grew by a staggering 1,116 per cent in the premium smartphone segment as it further strengthened its robust performance in the Indian online market.

OnePlus has its own customised Android software called "OxygenOS" which is one of fastest operating systems currently available.

With IANS Inputs