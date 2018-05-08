OPPO F7 'cricket limited edition' now in India

OPPO F7 review, Oppo, Oppo F series, OPPO F7, OPPO India, OPPO F7 India live streaming, OPPO F7 India price

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Chinese smartphone-maker OPPO on Monday launched the F7 "cricket limited edition" in India for Rs 21,990.

The limited edition smartphone will be available in "diamond black" colour on Flipkart and at select OPPO exclusive showrooms across the country.

"With F7 'cricket limited edition', we hope that this phone will resonate more with the audiences," Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The dual SIM phone comes with a 6.23-inch full-HD screen, 16MP rear camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene recognition feature, 25MP front camera with "Sony IMX576" sensor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, the smartphone runs OPPO's custom "Colour OS 5.0", based on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system (OS).

The device also comes with real time HDR, facial recognition and "AI Beauty 2.0" app which scans 296 facial recognition points.