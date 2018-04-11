Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 gets face unlock feature

New Delhi: Japanese electronics major Panasonic on Wednesday officially rolled out "face unlock" feature for its Eluga Ray 700 smartphone in India.

The device was launched last September at Rs 9,999 with a 13MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera, 13MP front camera with flash and a 5000mAh battery.

"Through this feature, the response is quick with an accuracy rate of over 95 percent when compared to a PIN or fingerprint sensor," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

However, facial recognition does not come as a forced application and users are free to use the fingerprint sensor or other conventional ways to lock/unlock the device, the company said.

Users can get access to the new feature by installing the latest update of the handset.