Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 gets face unlock feature

The device was launched last September at Rs 9,999 with a 13MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera, 13MP front camera with flash and a 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi: Japanese electronics major Panasonic on Wednesday officially rolled out "face unlock" feature for its Eluga Ray 700 smartphone in India.

"Through this feature, the response is quick with an accuracy rate of over 95 percent when compared to a PIN or fingerprint sensor," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

However, facial recognition does not come as a forced application and users are free to use the fingerprint sensor or other conventional ways to lock/unlock the device, the company said.

Users can get access to the new feature by installing the latest update of the handset.

