Panasonic India launches P101 smartphone with big display

New Delhi: Expanding its "Big View" screen design category, Panasonic India on Tuesday launched an affordable "P101" smartphone that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display for Rs 6,999.

The dual-SIM 4G VoLTE device comes with a 5.45-inch 2.5D curved screen, Android 7.1 Nougat, 8MP and 5MP primary and secondary cameras with LED flash on both sides.

"P101 has additional features like multi-mode camera, smart actions and smart gestures for an easy access to the device," Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz Quad Core processor and has 2,500mAh battery along with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory which can be expanded up to 128GB.

"P101" comes with Idea's 60GB data offer for existing and new subscribers.

On a recharge of Rs 199, users get additional 10GB data with 28 day validity and a Rs 2,000 cashback offer for idea customers which is applicable till April 30.

The device is available at stores and website of multi-brand retailer Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd.