Samsung India

Samsung bringing Galaxy M series smartphones in India on January 28

The phone be exclusively available online on Amazon.in and on Samsung's online store from March 5.

New Delhi: Samsung India on Monday confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M series smartphone on January 28.

The phone be exclusively available online on Amazon.in and on Samsung's online store from March 5.

Samsung India has tweeted:

The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery and a processor -- helping the devices deliver power-packed performance for millennials.

India will be the first country to launch the new series smartphones, the company said in a statement.

Earlier an IANS report said that Samsung`s Galaxy M series smartphones will sport a 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series,M10, M20, M30 and M40.

