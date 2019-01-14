Samsung bringing Galaxy M series smartphones in India on January 28

New Delhi: Samsung India on Monday confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M series smartphone on January 28.

The phone be exclusively available online on Amazon.in and on Samsung's online store from March 5.

Samsung India has tweeted:

Time to get powered like never before.

Introducing the all new Samsung Galaxy M Series. Unveiling on 28th Jan. #IMPOWERD

Get Notified on Amazon: https://t.co/EPNqSsdMgH

& Samsung India: https://t.co/n0TpN1fs8m pic.twitter.com/ypwGH3dq2Z — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) January 14, 2019

The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery and a processor -- helping the devices deliver power-packed performance for millennials.

India will be the first country to launch the new series smartphones, the company said in a statement.

Earlier an IANS report said that Samsung`s Galaxy M series smartphones will sport a 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series,M10, M20, M30 and M40.