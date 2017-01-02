Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3 smartphones launched

New Delhi: South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Monday launched its latest Galaxy A series smartphones namely the Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3.

The new Galaxy devices from Samsung come with an enhanced front and rear 16-megapixel cameras.

Moreover, they are encased in a metal frame and 3D glass back and offers IP68 water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand the elements, including rain, sweat, sand and dust.

"We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style," said D.J. Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

Of the new series, Galaxy A7 and A5 come with 3GB RAM and an on-board memory of 32GB that can be extended up to 256GB. The Galaxy A3 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, extendable up to 256GB.

The new A series runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow supported by 1.9GHz Octa Core processor, except Galaxy A3 that is powered by 1.6GHz Octa Core processor.

The new A series is equipped with reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity.

The device comes with Samsung Pay that allows users to make safe and secure mobile payments through Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, and easily back up data and images through Samsung Cloud.

Users can separate private data and keep the contents safe in a Secure Folder which supports biometric authentication.

The Galaxy A comes in four colour variants and will be available in Russia in early January and will be later expanded to the global market.

