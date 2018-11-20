हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 launched in India: Price, availability and more

The Galaxy A9 features digital assistant Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy A9 –its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system – in India on Tuesday.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 36,990 , while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will come at Rs 39,990.

The pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy A9 will start from today onwards. It will be available from November 28.

Customers looking to buy the phone online can do it on Amazon India, Airtel online store, Paytm Mall, and Flipkart. The phone will also be available via Samsung offline stores.

Furthermore, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will get Rs 3,000 as cashback as part of the launch offer.

A major highlight of the device is its vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back. On the front, the smartphone features a 24MP camera.

There`s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition support and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

The Galaxy A9 features digital assistant Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

The device comes in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink colours and a 3D Glass-curved back.

 

