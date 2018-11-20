हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy A9 to be launched in India today

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A9 –its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system – in India

Samsung India has tweeted:

A major highlight of the device is its vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back. On the front, the smartphone features a 24MP camera.

There`s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition support and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

The Galaxy A9 features digital assistant Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

The device comes in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink colours and a 3D Glass-curved back.

With IANS Inputs

