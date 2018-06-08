हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets price cut: All you want to know

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro has got another round of price cut in India. At the first round, the phone got a Rs 2000 reduction and similar is the price cut this time around.

The Galaxy J7 Pro, which was launched in India last year at a price tag of Rs 20,900 is now available on both Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 16,900

Encased in a unibody metal design, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sports 5.5-inch full HD Super-AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass design.

The device is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz and runs on Android Nougat. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

The phone sports 13MP rear camera and LED flash and a front camera that is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

Galaxy J7 Pro comes with the company's "Pay Mini" payment solution. The device also feature social cameras for instant sharing of photos on social networking sites and with an augmented reality experience.

Samsung claims that the social camera feature has been designed by Indian engineers under 'Make in India' initiative.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

