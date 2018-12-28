Samsung Galaxy M series phones to sport Infinity V display

New Delhi: Samsung`s Galaxy M series smartphones, set to make their global debut in India in January 2019, will sport a 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone, according to industry sources.

The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series,M10, M20, M30 and M40, the sources told IANS.

The launch of the M series in India, following months of R&D carried out by Samsung India, would be in line with the company`s strategy to consolidate its position among the country`s millennials.

This new series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 and A9 -- Samsung`s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung`s flagship devices -- Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note9 -- became bestsellers, while Galaxy `J` series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.