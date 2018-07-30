हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy On8 with dual rear cameras to cost around Rs 18,000

This would be Samsung's second online exclusive smartphone in two months.

Samsung Galaxy On8 with dual rear cameras to cost around Rs 18,000

New Delhi: Samsung India will launch Galaxy On8 in 4GB/64GB variant with a rear dual camera setup this week in India for nearly Rs 18,000.

Galaxy On8 will be available with 6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on e-commerce major Flipkart, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

"The smartphone would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor," the sources added.

This would be Samsung's second online exclusive smartphone in two months.

Earlier this month, the company launched Galaxy On6 online, which was its first "Infinity Display" mid-segment smartphone to be sold exclusively on an e-commerce platform.

Samsung India has sold over 20 lakh units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and J6 mid-segment smartphones in the country. According to the company, it sold 50,000 units of Galaxy J6 and J8 each day.

Tags:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy On8Galaxy On8 India launchFlipkart

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close