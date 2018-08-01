Samsung Galaxy On8 with infinity display launched in India: Price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy On8 in India on Wednesday. It will come at a special introductory price of Rs 16,990. It will be available from August 6 exclusively on Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop.

Galaxy On8 comes with a premium polycarbonate unibody and has a 6 inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor . It comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal memory (expandable up to additional 256 GB).

The device comes with three new powerful dual camera features – Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop. With Background Blur Shape, you can make the pictures talk by adding soft light effect in different contextual shapes, Samsung said.

The primary dual rear camera set up has 16MP with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is a 16MP setup with f/1.9.

The new device also comes with the latest Android Oreo 8.0 operating system and a mammoth 3,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall feature that uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

Galaxy On8 Specs