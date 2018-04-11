Samsung J7 Duo with dual camera now in India

New Delhi: Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy J7 Duo with dual camera -- a first in the popular "J" series -- at Rs 16,990.

Galaxy J7 Duo comes with rear camera system of 13 MP+5MP setup and 8MP front camera. The device comes with the latest operating system "Android Oreo".

"The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy J7 Duo will be available in black and gold colours across retail stores starting on Thursday.

The device has "Exynos 7" series processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device has 5.5-inch HD "Super AMOLED" display and houses 3,000mAh battery. The "App Pair" feature lets users work on two apps simultaneously.

"The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position," Singh added.