Samsung may launch Android tablet at Mobile World Congress

London: Resting the reports of a total no-show at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, Samsung has sent out invites to media and may launch an Android tablet there.

The event could see Samsung unveil other new devices as well but the South Korean giant will not launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone, Express.co.uk reported on Thursday.

Samsung also tweeted the invite on its official Twitter handle and gave away very little details like the date and the only image appearing to show the bottom of a new device.

Big news is on its way. Don’t miss out. https://t.co/ChwhlkYISP pic.twitter.com/rblHI0BkPq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 1, 2017

"Given the resemblance to its existing product, this is most likely the rumoured Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, which Samsung had been widely expected to launch at the show," the report said.

The reason for the tablet launch is reportedly Samsung`s failure to update its device in competition with its rival Apple`s iPad Pro for some time.

Samsung was expected to reveal the flagship smartphone at MWC 2017 -- as it had done with the last two generations of its flagship mobile device.

But after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, where batteries of many devices exploded, the company is being cautious with it devices.

Another reason why the Samsung Galaxy S8 is being launched late is it is rumoured to boast a number of upgrades over its predecessor -- including a dramatic new design, 4GB of RAM, the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and dual-camera set-up on the larger Galaxy S8 Plus model.

The company is rumoured to be dropping all physical buttons from the front of the device.

Mobile World Congress is the world`s largest gathering for the mobile industry and will be held in Barcelona from February 27- arch 2 this year.

With IANS Inputs